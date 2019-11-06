Jay-Z Sends Meek Mill A Rolex As VIP Pass: “This Rich Sh*t Getting Out Of Control”

JAY-Z aka “the world’s first hip-hop billionaire” doesn’t do anything average and that goes for the personal VIP invites he sent to Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz for his upcoming Shawn Carter Foundation Gala.

Both Meek and Swizz took to Instagram to show off their invitations, “Hov is on another level with the invite game,” he wrote on his Insta-stories, “it came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace.”

The Rolex worth $40,000, is just a drop in the bucket that Jay hopes to bring in on November 15th and 16th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The black-tie gala will feature a Blackjack tournament.

All proceeds for the evening will go to provide college scholarships and study abroad programs.