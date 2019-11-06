Jeezy “Look Like,” Blac Youngsta ft. Tory Lanez & G-Eazy “Cut Up Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 11.5.19

Jeezy’s really come a long way from his young Boyz N Da Hood days when he was rocking long black tees and black bandanas. Nowadays the rap veteran is rocking full length fur coats and black bandanas.

In his visuals for “Look Like,” the ATLien demonstrates his taste for expensive things as he rocks out in the aforementioned attire along with iced out pendants before styling in an America themed jacket with Barack and Michelle Obama’s images stitched on the back. We need that in our lives right now.

Keeping the Southern vibe going, Black Youngsta links up with G-Eazy and Tory Lanez to throw a pool party where the women seem required to rock thongs and twerk like there’s no tomorrow for his clip to “Cut Up Remix.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Yungeen Ace, Tasha The Amazon, and more.

JEEZY – “LOOK LIKE”

BLACK YOUNGSTA FT. TORY LANEZ & G-EAZY – “CUT UP REMIX”

YUNGEEN ACE – “THROUGH THE PAIN”

TASHA THE AMAZON – “HELLUVA RIDE”

JUICE – “SOLVE ‘EM”

MBNEL – “EURO STEP”

