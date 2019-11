Queen Latifah is set to star in an updated version of The Equalizer.

The TV show aired in the 1980s and Denzel Washington has portrayed the character in two movies recently.

Latifah’s character will use her skills to help people who have no one else to turn to.

The pilot will be produced by CBS. If it’s successful, it will become a series.

