Man Stabbed to Death Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich in Maryland

A Maryland man was stabbed to death on Monday (October 4) after getting into an argument at a Popeyes Chicken restaurant.

The 28-year-old victim was in line to get the popular re-released chicken sandwich when he got into an argument with another man who cut in line. The argument spilled out into the street where the man was stabbed.

First responders on the scene tried to save the man as he was transported to the hospital, however, upon arrival he was pronounced dead.

“For you to get that angry over anything … and to develop into this type of violence, again, is a very sad and tragic day,” said Prince George’s County Police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan. Police are still searching for the suspect and are asking those who were at the Popeyes to come forward with any information.

