The Top 20 Places To Travel In 2020, According To Airbnb

Looking to get away for a few days in the new year but need some ideas on where to travel? Airbnb has a few suggestions.

Taking a look at the current booking trends, here are the destinations where people are going in 2020.

At the top of the list is Milwaukee, Wisconsin, which will host the National Democratic convention in July. Rounding out the top five are Bilbao, Spain, Buriram, Thailand, Sunbury in Australia, and Romania, so make sure your passport is handy.

Two other US cities make the list: Eugene, Oregon and Cape Canaveral, Florida, as well as Courtenay in British Columbia and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: