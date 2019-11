LeBron James has unveiled the next step in his ‘I PROMISE’ initiative – providing a home for people and families in need.

On Monday, LeBron laid out his plan for the ‘I PROMISE Village’, a renovated apartment building near his I PROMISE school in Akron, which will provide “transitional housing” for homeless families, victims of domestic violence, and more.

James says renovations are already underway and the Village should be ready by July of 2020.