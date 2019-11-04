Nicki Minaj Blasts Wendy Williams For Talking About Her New Husband

Minaj blamed Williams’ attack on her recent divorce saying, “There are people who report the news and there are people who do it with evil intent in their heart, viciousness. And I pray for you because I know you’re hurting and I know you must be sick and humiliated.”

Minaj continued saying, “Look at what age you are. You sat up there being vicious all this time and paid for that man’s mistress all these years. You paid for her shopping sprees, you paid for her hotels, you probably even paid for her GYN bills, you paid to have that baby delivered, hoe. How you doin’, stupid?”

Minaj says her husband, Kenneth Petty has moved on from his past. He was convicted of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old when he was still a teenager. He pleaded manslaughter in 2006 and spent seven years in jail.