Frank Ocean Releases Single ‘In My Room’

Frank Ocean has released another single following “DHL.” Ocean released “In My Room” on Apple Music Saturday night, the song debut at his recent PrEP+ clubnight event in New York last Thursday. (October 31)

With the release of “DHL” artwork was paired with the single depicting a man sitting on a chair with one arm raised and his head in a bag. The artwork matched silhouettes that accompanied the release.

“In My Room” was also accompanied by artwork that matched one of the silhouettes which fans believe represent new music coming from Ocean.