Angie Martinez Involved In Serious Car Accident

Radio and television host Angie Martinez is recovering after a severe car accident.

She told the story on social media Monday morning.

Martinez wrote, “I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning. I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae.”

She continued, “I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that. Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a different time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever!”

Best wishes for a full and quick recovery Angie!

