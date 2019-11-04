Rapper Cardi B Advises Little Girls Against Smoking Weed and Cigarettes

Cardi B is advising little girls to not smoke weed or cigarettes. The “Wish Wish” rapper took to social media to share pictures of herself at 15, in one picture she’s seen lighting a cigarette.

“15-year-old Cardi…Dear little girls don’t smoke cigarettes or weed trying to look cool for the seniors cause you really gonna grow up and see how dumb you look doing it…Seriously tho what was I thinking? Anyways naaa my mustache was too much,” she captioned the series of pictures.