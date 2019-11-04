Rihanna Is Latest Celebrity to Urge Gov. Abbott to Spare Rodney Reed’s Lifei

Rihanna is joining Kim Kardashian, Dr. Phil McGraw, Susan Sarandon, and the entire European Union in sparing the life of Rodney Reed.

Reed is currently on death row in for the rape and murder of Stacey Stites, of whom he was having an affair with, but Reed’s defense has argued that Stites fiancee, Jimmy Fennell, had a motive and opportunity to kill her.

Fennell, a Georgetown police officer, was jailed for seven years in Stites kidnapping and for having a sexual relationship with an inmate who was in his custody.

“One Click!!! SIGN this petition if you don’t believe the Government should kill an innocent man!!! @GovAbbott” with a link to a petition on FreeRodneyReed.com,” Rihanna tweeted.