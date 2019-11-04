Kim Kardashian Was Fully Caught Listening to Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ in This Instagram Video

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift were quick to point out that Swift’s song, Lover was playing in the background during a photoshoot Kardashian posted to her Instagram stories.

Kardashian and Swift have had beef since she released a private phone call between Swift and Kanye West, where Swift was exposed after saying she knew nothing about a song Kanye had done.

Fast forward to the video of a photoshoot where Kim can be heard in the background talking to two of the set staff who seemingly got into an argument, “Don’t worry they never stay mad long.” Kim wrote on the video.

Fans of the reality show star and Swifties think that with “Lover” playing in the background and the two men making up, it signals that her feud with Taylor might be over.