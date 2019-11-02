Early Friday (Nov.1) morning, Famous Dex suffered a seizure during his performance at 1OAK in Hollywood.

A representative for Dex says that the rapper suffered Epileptic seizures about halfway through the show and is recovering well. Paramedics were called to the scene just before 2AM but sources report that Dex was not taken to the hospital. “We wish Famous Dex a speedy recovery after his epileptic seizure last night. He is currently in good spirits and hopes to return back to finishing his new album. He thanks all his fans for their prayers and well wishes,” the Rep shared.

If you can recall, Dex startled fans last year after seeming to pass out on Instagram live. Initially, fans attributed his “falling asleep” to substance use but the rapper says that it was due to his rigorous schedule. “First [off], I’m a human being,” he shared. “I work my a** off and once you put in overtime overnight and come in at 4am in the morning and go live, then hey. I’m not going to lie, I was tired and high at the same time.”

Famous Dex falls asleep during his Instagram Live broadcast. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/9hztdIlqEC — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 18, 2018

Still no word on what exactly caused his seizures on Friday, but we are happy to hear that he is recovering well.

Famous Dex Suffers Mid-Performance Seizures At 1Oak In Hollywood was originally published on 92q.com

