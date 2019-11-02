Mina’s House Podcast Ep. 112 – Kanye The Creative Genius

Shana B returns to the Mina’s House Podcast for the 112th episode. This week she and host Mina SayWhat have a very lengthy conversation about Kanye’s Sunday Service. They talk about Joel Osteen inviting his service to his Lakewood church, Kanye selling merchandise and reviews of his #JesusIsKing album. Their conversation morphs into Donald Trump’s support of Kanye and the “Cancel Culture” that has grown around him. Mina and Shana round out this very chatty podcast with talks of Lil Fizz & Apryl Jones confirming their relationship after months on denying it. Follow us on social media @MinasHousePod Thank you for listening!

