Offset Launching His Own Car Show ‘Skrrt With Offset’ On Streaming Platform Quibi

We learned earlier this month that Offset is launching two gaming-themed shows on the streaming network Caffeine. The Wrap is reporting the rapper will be dropping his own car show called Skrrt With Offset next year.

The show will live on Quibi, another streaming platform, and will focus on celebrities and their favorite whips. The Migos co-founder will be riding in the passenger seat with his famous guests, and they detail the stories behind their prized vehicles. In a statement, the rapper born Kiari Cephus made sure to point out he knows a thing or two about cars.

“Quibi will give me a chance to connect with my fans in yet another way. They don’t know how much I know about cars for real. This platform will let them see there is more to me than just buying cars.”

The show will be produced by STXTelevision and Scott Weintrob. If the name sounds familiar to you car enthusiasts, Weintrob is also behind Top Gear and Netflix’s Fastest Car. Speaking about the new show, Weinthrob stated:

“From ‘Fastest Car to Top Gear, we have creatively helped define the television car genre. Skrrt with Offset will continue to drive the genre to the next level, and I’m excited to cross the finish line with Offset as he is a true car expert.”

Skrrt With Offset premieres on Quibi, a new streaming service April 6, 2020. If you are looking to add another bill, it will cost $4.99 for ad-supported viewing and $7.99 without it.

Offset is definitely making sure his money isn’t just a result of his music, his recent investments in FaZe clan, and the announcement of these shows definitely show that.

Get your money Offset.

