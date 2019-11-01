It’s Halloween and while it’s really something for the kids to enjoy you know the adults have found a way to have their own fun with grown up candy juice and sexy costumes. Young Dolph is no exception.

For his new All Hallows Eve themed visuals to “Tric or Treat,” the Memphis gets into the witches holiday spirit and decorates his big boy ride with orange rims and lit up pumpkins. Them rims was kinda hard, b.

Machine Gun Kelly meanwhile finds himself surviving a firey car wreck but instead of sprinting before the car blows, raps his verse alongside Noami Wild for his clip to “Glass House.” If you can rap you can call for help. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Smokepurpp, Thurz, and more.

YOUNG DOLPH – “TRIC OR TREAT”

MACHINE GUN KELLY FT. NAOMI WILD – “GLASS HOUSE”

SMOKEPURPP – “STEVIE”

THURZ – “ADDICTED”

JUNGLEPU**Y – “SPIDERS”

LIL SPOOKI FT. JASIAH – “MAXIMUM”

D-BANDO FT. MONEY MAN – “RUSH”

Young Dolph “Tric or Treat,” Machine Gun Kelly ft. Naomi Wild “Glass House” & More | Daily Visuals 10.31.19 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

