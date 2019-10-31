Ciara and Russell Wilson Channel Their Inner Bey and Jay For Halloween

Ciara and Russell Wilson decided to get into the Halloween spirit by honoring Hip-Hop royalty.

On Wednesday (Oct. 30), the Wilsons reintroduced the world to the Carters in a series of photos shared to the “Beauty Marks” singer’s Instagram. The couple recreated the iconic pink and blue power suits from Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Louvre-set “Apes**t” video.

The Wilsons were very thorough with the homage to the power couple, as Ciara rocked a cascading, high half-pony while donning a double-breasted blazer and iced-out accessories; and Russ brought his best Hov with a teal suit, gold jewelry and knotted wig. The Seahawks star went even further and channeled his inner rapper, lip-syncing alongside Ciara to the Brooklyn rapper’s verse.

The couple did add their own personal touch to the recreation, swapping out Mona Lisa for a smiling photo of Barack and Michelle Obama.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween.”

