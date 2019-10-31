Ciara & Russell Wilson Transform Into Beyoncé & Jay-Z For Epic Couples’ Halloween Costume

Celebrities are stepping up their costume game this Halloween, including Ciara and Russell Wilson. The couple dressed up as Beyonce and JAY-Z as depicted in their “Apesh*t” video.

“The Carters” even made their own version of Beyonce and JAY’s video and nailed hip-hop’s first couple’s look.

The only difference between Ciara and Russell’s version of the “Apesh*t” video and Beyonce and JAY-Z’s version was the artwork displayed behind the couple, Bey and JAY’s shot their video at the Louvre where the original Mona Lisa is housed and CiCi and Russell stood in front of a portrait of former President Barack and Michelle Obama.

