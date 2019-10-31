N.O.R.E Dubs ‘Jesus Is King’ Trash, Calls Out Kanye For Dodging Black Media

Hip-Hop veteran N.O.R.E has decided to weigh on Kanye West’s latest release, Jesus Is King and the review is nothing short of comical.

During an interview with Nick Cannon on Power 106 in Los Angeles, N.O.R.E was asked about his thoughts on the newly released project, when the “Super Thug” rapper frankly labeled it “trash” before poking fun at Kanye for what he deemed as fumbling the Clipse reunion.

“I love Kanye,” N.O.R.E said. “I wanna be clear, how the f*ck you got Clipse on a record that’s not good? Jesus is mad at this n*gga.”

But the album wasn’t the only thing that rubbed N.O.R.E. the wrong way about Kanye’s latest release, the Queens Hip-Hop veteran also revealed that Kanye’s lack of Black outlets regarding the stops during his current press run to promote the album also made him a little upset.

“I’ma be honest, I’m a hater. I’m kinda hater. Let me explain why,” N.O.R.E. continued. “Zane Lowe is a person that I respect but I don’t respect. As a person who made the War Report album, I’ve done records with Mariah Carey. When I see you ever go to any place other than us—the culture—I have a problem with that.”

N.O.R.E may have an issue with Kanye’s press run stops, but Kanye himself has already let his Black fans know that their opinion really doesn’t matter. During his interview with Big Boy of the Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Kanye said he “doesn’t care” about Black Twitter’s opinion of him, only God’s, this before stating that he does care about white Twitter.

”I was having a conversation with Jay Brown and we were talking about everything and I remember I just went off and was like ‘I don’t care about your opinions. I don’t care about what Black Twitter or what anyone has to say, the only opinion I care about is God’s,” Kanye said.

He added, “I am happy that [white Twitter] is a term, because I do care about it. I care about Jack Dorsey the owner and good friend of mine that comes over to my house for dinner, gives me business advice and looks over my contracts and respects me. He is my favorite founder.”

Check out N.O.R.E’s interview below.

