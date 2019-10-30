R. Kelly’s Ex Can Use His Royalty Checks for Back Child Support

R Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly says the singer is again behind on child support payments, and this time the judge has come up with an interesting solution to the problem.

After a brief hearing, it was ruled that his $ 20,000-month support payments would be taken out of the payouts the singer receives from music distributors.

According to court documents, Kelly is behind $60,000 in child support payments.

R. Kelly has been in federal prison on charges of making pornographic videos with an underage girl plus bribing and intimidating witnesses.

