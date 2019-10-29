All The Times Tracee Ellis Ross’ Beautylicious Moments Hit Different

We knew that Tracee Ellis Ross was a smart and sexy woman, but if you didn’t notice, she’s also a voluptuous goddess whose very proud of her curves.

Back in 2014, he Black-ish star took to Instagram to spread a little body positive cheer and happiness by posting pictures of her curvaceous body along with a touching message. Ms.Ellis-Ross is proud of her lady lumps and wants the world to know. She wrote:

“I’m not the type to post booty pics…I love my body but I try not to objectify it,” she captioned. “But today I wanna…so I made a damn collage! The pic on the right made me nauseous the first time I saw it. I thought my face looked crazy but the pic is always popping up somewhere so I’m embracing it…crazy eyes, bra bulge and all!!! #IWokeUpLikeThis#FeelingFrisky #Freedom2014″

Fast forward five years, and not much has changed about the sultry actress, except her age. The Emmy Award winner turns 47 years old today, and is still basking in her all thick glory.

Since jumping on the scene as Joan in Girlfriends back in the day, Tracee has always been beautiful (and packing). But over the years, her beauty moments just been hittin’ different. Hit the flip to check them out.

