Amazon Makes Grocery Delivery Service Free for Prime Members

 

Amazon Fresh has announced that its grocery delivery service will be free for Prime members.  Those who already pay $14.99 a month for Amazon Fresh are the first to receive the free service.

That $14.99 monthly fee is about to go away, too, as Amazon rolls Fresh and Prime together.  You’ll still have to hit a minimum of around $35 to qualify for the free 2-hour delivery.

If you aren’t in one of the 2,000 cities for Amazon Fresh is available, you may want to look for Amazon to open a non Whole Foods grocery store near you soon.

 

