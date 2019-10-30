Amazon Makes Grocery Delivery Service Free for Prime Members

Amazon Fresh has announced that its grocery delivery service will be free for Prime members. Those who already pay $14.99 a month for Amazon Fresh are the first to receive the free service.

That $14.99 monthly fee is about to go away, too, as Amazon rolls Fresh and Prime together. You’ll still have to hit a minimum of around $35 to qualify for the free 2-hour delivery.

If you aren’t in one of the 2,000 cities for Amazon Fresh is available, you may want to look for Amazon to open a non Whole Foods grocery store near you soon.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: