Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Album Review: The Christian-less Gospel Album

In the Bible, the opening passage of James 1:19 encourages believers to be slow to speak and quick to listen.

Mr. West should have taken a page out of the good book before releasing his ninth studio project entitled, Jesus is King—a failed attempt at secular music.

The highly anticipated album falls short in its goal to capture new-age Christians due to lack of conviction and testimony found in its lyrics.

An example of this can be found in his track, “Closed on Sunday,” which compares the likeness of God and the Sabbath to Chick-fil-a —known for being anti-LGBTQ and in support of Trump.

Other tracks from the album seem to portray the same ranting Kanye from Ye with occasional references to religion and Christ.

One thing the innovator unseemingly masters on this project is the compositional technique.

The album perfectly blends traditions of the 20th-century gospel with today’s contemporary hip-hop using auto-tune vocals to contrast angelic sounds of the Sunday Service Choir in tracks like “Water.”

Credits for the album consist of the works from producers like Timberland, Boogz, Pi’erre Bourne, Evan Mast of Ratatat, and many more.

Overall, the work seems to be a failed manifesto of what could have been another brilliant idea from the mad scientist, better known as Mr. West.

Don’t just take our word for it. ‘Jesus is King’ is currently available on all streaming platforms.