It’s been 30 years since the debut of the groundbreaking show “Yo! MTV Raps” and one of its hosts Doctor Dre, is in a battle with type 2 diabetes.

Dre has already lost a toe while fighting the illness, and now it’s reported that the pioneer has also lost his vision.

The hip-hop pioneer is not only known for hosting the groundbreaking show. He’s also known as a host, movie actor, DJ, talent scout, and so much more.

