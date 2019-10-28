LeBron James Among Evacuees In Southern California Wildfire

According to fire officials in Los Angeles, a “very dynamic fire” sparked on the hillside near the Getty Center early Monday morning.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for residents in the area.

LeBron James and his family were one of the families told to leave their homes. He tweeted, “Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!”

Over 10,000 residential and commercial buildings are in the evacuation zone.

