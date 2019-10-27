Mina’s House Podcast Ep. 111 – How Do You Get Your Girl Back?

Sherlock Homeboi returns to the Mina House Podcast to catch us up on his comedy career. Host Mina SayWhat and Sherlock Homeboi also talk about what’s “In Your Feed.” Everything from Popeyes Chicken Sandwich coming back to Tekashi 69 hiring security and Cardi B’s comments on female rappers getting signed. The topic this week surrounds London on the Track getting back together with his girlfriend Summer Walker – What should you do to get your girl back? Towards the end Mina talks about the dog she adopted and how it’s been going. Thank you for listening.

