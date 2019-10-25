Scorned Lover: Recently Released Orlando Scandrick Rips Former Team The Philadelphia Eagles

Tell us how you really feel. Orlando Scandrick didn’t bite his tongue when it came to talking about his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles. The 32-year-old cornerback, who was released by the Eagles following a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, told FS1’s Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe during a taping of Undisputed on Friday (Oct.25) he felt the move was “kind of scapegoat-ish.”

He didn’t stop there, he went on to rip former teammate, safety Malcolm Jenkins, and general manager, Howie Roseman. When asked about the reports of turmoil in the Eagles locker room he let it all out stating:

“Let’s just say, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. That locker room is different. I’d tell guys when I came there that I felt like they were still living off that Super Bowl high. It’s over. They’re living in the past.”

When it came to Jenkins, Scandrick didn’t hold back at all, calling him “selfish” while not mentioning his name directly when asked about the state of the Eagle’s defense. He said he felt “they’ve stuck together pretty good,” but that’s as positive as it got, and he added, “there’s some selfish people in that defense, though.”

“I think Rasul Douglas — he’s a good friend of mine — I think he took some unwanted heat for some blown coverages on some other people’s selfish play. And we don’t even have to say names. They know who they are.”

“I think when you wear a ‘C’ on your jersey, it’s your job to bring guys along. It’s your job. Sometimes you need to take the hard down, you need to take the hard job, and you need to bring the thing together. I don’t know if that’s the case.

“You look at everything that happened. You hold out for a contract. You come in. You’re not really making any plays, like splash plays. Then you go down to Minnesota, and you’re supposed to be in the half of the field, and you end up playing a crosser? That’s not a rookie we’re talking about. It’s a two-time Super Bowl champ.”

Scandrick let Roseman feel the wrath basically calling his former general manager untrustworthy and released him to make room for younger talent.

“I don’t believe anything Howie says. Howie is one of the people that if you told me it was raining outside, I’d probably get some shorts just in case. [The release was because] he wanted to play some younger players and they’re a mess on defense, and they needed to get some defensive linemen, so we’ll see how that works out for them this weekend up in Buffalo.”

Jenkins clapped back on Friday when asked about Scandrick’s comments.

“I really give two s—s about people who ain’t here. You ask anybody in the locker room who I am as a player, who I am to this team. I think one of the things he said is I didn’t take accountability for certain plays. Anybody that goes and looks at any of my comments, I immediately take credit for all of the mistakes I make.

“For us to move on as a team, we can’t have a m—–f—– like that in the room.”

The Eagles are currently 3-4, just one game behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, so there is still time to turn things around. But drama like this definitely doesn’t help. We shall see if they regroup when they play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

