Travis Scott: His Feelings Over Potential Drake & Kylie Jenner Romance Revealed

Drake just celebrated his 33rd birthday on October 23rd in Los Angeles and several stars came out to celebrate with the “Going Bad” rapper.

In addition to Rihanna and Adele, Kylie Jenner also attended the party and it looked as though Drake and Kylie got a little flirty with one another.

A source revealed to HollywoodLife.com Travis’ feelings if Drake got a little too close to Kylie, “He would feel a bit betrayed if Drake started anything with Kylie that was anything romantic,” the source said. “Travis considers Drake a good friend. He loves collaborating and performing with Drake.”

For now, Travis isn’t reading too much into their interactions and he believes that it was nothing more than two friends celebrating a birthday.

Travis and Kylie haven’t commented about their alleged breakup, however, the couple hasn’t been seen together since September.

