Cardi B clarifies statement, says she gave female rappers “hope” and a Twitter Argument Breaks Out

Cardi B is backtracking from an earlier statement she made regarding her rap career.

During a recent interview she alluded to opening doors for other female rappers getting signed.

However, social media users disagreed with her analysis.

Cardi B has since said she has offered up and coming rappers hope.

Iggy Azalea disagreed with Cardi’s stance and in fact un-followed her

Read dialogue and opinions of artist below below:

Cardi: “I feel like, after me, I’ll say that it’s kinda easier for a lot of these female artists. Like before me, there was no female rapper that was signed to a label, well, you know the ones that had already been established. Nobody was signing them,” Cardi said. “And now, everybody’s just signing them if you could rap and you got a couple of followers because nobody want to miss the opportunity. Like, a lot of labels missed the opportunity with me because I went to a couple of motherf**kers and they said, ‘No, no, no, no.’”

T.I. “I think she kind of kicked the doors down with being personable. Most women when they came out were extremely mysterious, you hardly heard them talk… You heard them in interviews but never really speaking in a discussion. You feel like you get more a sense of [Cardi’s] personality when she presented herself.”

Nicki Minaj fans definitely had to leave their two cents on their disagreeing views with Cardi B and Cardi responded to them on twitter:

In a Tweet that is now deleted, a Barb fan said, “Bitch, you tried it!” and upon that, Iggy Azalea like the tweet and un-followed Cardi B

Cardi responded with two tweets:

