Is Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Coming Back!?

Popeyes is gearing up for their second round of chicken sandwich sales. The chicken sandwich relaunch will come in early November with the fast-food restaurant preparing to hire 400 employees to handle the demand.

Back in August Popeyes sold out of the popular menu item in just two weeks, “We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible,” the company told Business Insider.

An exact date for the Popeyes chicken sandwich hasn’t been announced yet, however in a statement Popeyes says, “As soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!

