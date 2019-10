JT from City Girls was recently released from prison. She served time for credit card fraud.

In a recent live stream, she said that Lil Yachty wasn’t faithful during her lockdown.

JT said that Lil Boat didn’t send any letters or emails and he definitely cheated while she was in jail.

Yachty has yet to comment publicly on the allegations.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: