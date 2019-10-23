Cardi B To Appear In ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Vin Diesel recently checked in from the set of Fast and Furious 9 in the United Kingdom and among the original cast members, there are two newcomers that will share the silver screen.

Cardi B has a small part in the new installment, Diesel and Cardi teased her role and the new movie saying, “I’m tired, but I can’t wait,” Cardi said alongside Diesel. “I ain’t gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one.”

John Cena also joins the cast of Fast and Furious 9, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 22nd.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: