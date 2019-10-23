Fat Joe Passed On Eminem’s Demo 6 Times

Fat Joe remembers when Eminem was trying to give him a demo tape. Fat Joe wanted nothing to do with it.

During a radio interview in Miami, Fat Joe said, “What happened was Eminem out here in Miami, he gave me his demo like six different times and everywhere I went there was this little White boy and he kept giving me his demo he was like ‘yo listen to my music, I am telling you, I am nice, I’m nice, I’m nice.’ ”

Joe continued, “I never really, I didn’t do it, and now he is the biggest guy in the universe.”

Fat Joe went on to say on social media that it was the “biggest mistake” of his life.

