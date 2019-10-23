CLOSE
Eagles Fletcher Cox Used Shotgun To Prevent Burglary

Philadelphia’s Eagles defensive tackle, Fletcher Cox used a shotgun to prevent his house from being broken into, last week.

The burglary had nothing to do with money anything of monetary value, but a woman instead.

The burglar , identified as Corbyn Nyemah tried to forcibly enter Cox’s home with a bat and throwing rocks through the front door, while looking for his ex-girlfriend.

The commotion of Cox’s home invasion alarmed him and he in turn armed himself with a shotgun and called the police.

Nyemah fled the scene however, reports reveal that he was arrested last week and released on bond.

