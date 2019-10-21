Dennis Rodman Charged With Slapping Man At A Bar

Dennis Rodman has been charged with battery after he allegedly slapped a man back in May.

The incident reportedly took place at a bar during a birthday party in Florida.

Police said that Rodman was unprovoked when he slapped 30-year-old Jeff Soulouque.

Rodman apologized and offered to take Soulouque to dinner the next night. The victim was hurt and went to the hospital. He suffered a corneal abrasion. Rodman maintains his innocence. His attorney pled not guilty to the battery charge in court on Thursday.

