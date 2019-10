The City Girls rapper, Yung Miami revealed her pregnancy back in June, but before we knew she was pregnant, remembered she crowd surfed at the Bomm Philly Class of 2019 Concert in May!?

Little did we know she was pregnant then, but just two days ago on October 19th, Caresha Brownlee gave birth to her baby girl, Summer Miami, who’s father is Atlanta producer Southside.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: