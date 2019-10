Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey participated in some alleged bad behavior over the weekend.

She has been accused of hit-and-run in an accident that happened in Beverly Hills, California.

Lori hit a parked car and wound up flipping her own vehicle. Authorities say she didn’t stay at the scene.

After the police found her, she was arrested for hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She was just given a citation instead of being taken to jail.

