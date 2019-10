The 110th episode of the Mina’s House Podcast has Sean The Good Credit Coach joining Mina SayWhat and Shana B. The three discuss all the topics “In Your Feed” this week from Latinos using the N word to Tekashi 69’s multi-million dollar deal to Da Baby being violent. The topic this week is “Why Can’t You Be Friends With Your Ex?” and finally Sean talks about the good credit habits. Follow us on social media @MinasHousePod

