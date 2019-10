CEO of Milano Di Rouge, Milan, stopped by Boom 103.9 to talk to Mina SayWhat. They discuss how her brand got started and how its expanded worldwide. She also discusses some recent controversies when it comes to her clothing and finally discusses her relationship with Meek Mill. Listen to Weekends In Mina’s House Saturday 10a-2p and Sunday 12p-4p on Boom 103.9 Philly.

