Philly Girl Gets Stranded In Atlanta And Da Baby Came To Her Rescue With $1000!

Philly native, Amanda Rose chose to make her way down to Atlanta for a weekend trip. That short trip turned into being stranded with her son. Being down on her luck she kept pushing and started selling her clothing brand around Atlanta. The popstar himself Da Baby made his stop in Atlanta during his press run for his debut album ‘KIRK’. Amanda being a big Da Baby fan took a leep of faith and chose to make an Instagram post asking if Da Baby can support her clothing brand. Shortly after the post was up someone from Da Baby’s team reached out to her and told her to come to the meet and greet. Amanda went down to the meet and greet to a huge surprise of Da Baby handing her $1,000. See the full conversation below! If you would like to support Amanda as well you can find her on Instagram @Amanda.Rose__

