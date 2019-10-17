Wale Praises Baby Mama And Comes For Anyone Dismissing His Current Girlfriend As Some ‘Model Chick’: “Thats A Special Human Being”

Wale is making a beautiful comeback. After a few years under the radar, he just released a critically acclaimed album, “Wow..That’s Crazy,” and is in love with girlfriend, model India Graham. But the clever lyricist still has respect for his past.

During a recent live interview with journalist Elliot Wilson, the “Flower Bomb” rapper paid homage to his baby mama.

“I got a daughter. Her name Oluwakemi Zyla Moon. I got one of the most beautiful, powerful, inspirational, dedicated baby mothers of all time. I do! Somewhere along the line, we lost our way – as far as us connecting as lovers – but I will always hold that woman down for the rest of my life until I have no motherf*ckin’ breath left in my lungs.”

He then paused and had choice words for anyone who is out here slandering his current love, India.

“Now, you say ‘that model chick.’ By the grace of God, I don’t ever want those words to leave your lips again like that, ’cause that ain’t no model chick. That’s a special human being that came in my life, taught me about affirmations, taught me how to love better, taught me how to be positive…so when we talk about model chick, you’re severely underplaying…”

He continued by saying that the fact she takes pictures for checks does not diminish her intellect and value.

“So whether that’s my girlfriend or not- that model chick, that woman’s beautiful inside and out. That woman taught me so much about myself. And model chick’s disgustingly underplaying what she really is. She is a smart, beautiful, motivating Black woman. She just happens to be good and makes six figures for taking pictures.”

Way to stand for the women in your life. You can watch the riveting moment below.

