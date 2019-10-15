Disney+ Has Announced What’s Coming to Their Service

If you’ve been on the fence about whether or not you’re subscribing to Disney+ they may have just made things easier by basically announcing everything coming to the service.

The service will launch on November 12 and they will have a huge selection of films and shows.

Disney used the streaming services Twitter account to show fans what was coming and then they added it to their Instagram page.

Okay, if you want to know what’s coming I’ll put it like this. Look for Disney Channel Original Movies, Afternoon Classic Movies, Marvel films, and a lot more.

Also On Boom 103.9 Philly: