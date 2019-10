Now that JT of the City Girls is out of jail fans can expect new music.

According to Quality Control Music CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas, a new album from the ladies will be released n 90 days.

Pee also said that JT headed to the studio upon her release from prison.

Yung Miami is about to give birth to her second child, but that doesn’t look to slow the ladies down from giving the fans what they want.

