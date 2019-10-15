Two New Kanye West Tracks Just Leaked Online Featuring A$AP Rocky

Two Kanye West songs have leaked on SoundCloud. “Simulation Baptize” features A$AP Rocky and Pardison Fontaine. The song is a far cry from what you’d hear at Kanye’s Sunday service and more than likely was a song slated for his Yandhi album.

The second song, “Last Name” is more fitting of Kanye’s recent focus on Gospel music. The song features Ant Clemons from Kanye’s “All Mine” track.

Although it’s unclear where these songs will end up, if they end up anywhere, with the promise of Kanye’s album Jesus Is King dropping on October 25th it’s possible that this may not be the last of the leaks.

