Travis Scott Responds To Upset Sneaker Fans Catching Dubs On His Jordans

This past weekend saw the release of yet another impossible to copp pair of Travis Scott designed Air jordans and while all us sneakerheads are used to wearing that big fat “L” after weekends like this, a fed up fan took to an Travis Scott fan page to throw up a PSA in hopes to get the attention of La Flame and the powers that be at Nike.

And it seems like it worked.

After millions of sneakerheads once again fell victim to the jig, the Astro.travy page posted a message decrying the way resellers get away with murder when it comes to these extremely limited drops and called for Scott to do something about it.

Travis for his part actually responded to the post commenting “Ur voice won’t go unheard.”

While many of us sneakerheads have to battle with sneaker bots that gobble up kicks at lightening speed and insiders who got the plug that backdoor them product by the truckload, one possibly solution is to just make more sneakers.

Whenever Jordan brand decides to max out on a general release they’ll produce up to a million pairs of a specific silhouette to ensure heads will be able to copp a pair of coveted sneakers and they still sell out. These last Air Jordan “Travis Scott” VI’s were numbered around 129K pairs worldwide with men sizes making up about 67,000 pairs of that. That’s not exclusive, that’s a crime against sneakerhead humanity.

And while raffles are said to be the best way to deal against sneaker bots that can check out a pair of kicks on a website quicker than anyone can type in their first name, if you scroll through IG you’ll know that backdoor sale plugs thrive off that method as well. Don’t get us started on that whole “10 Minute Head Start” on Footlocker and Foot Action apps either. That’s some BS for customers who can’t afford to drop grips on kicks on the regular. Not to mention the Foot Action app only let LA and Chicago customers get the chance to enter their raffle as only those cities had the Travis Scott 6’s in stock. What part of the game is this?!

The only question left is how will Travis Scott reply to our voices? Will he convince Nike to up production of his collaborations? We mean, what other options are there when dealing with computer programs that eat up product in seconds or resellers that pick and choose raffle winners based on which ones have the deepest pockets?

Now that this past release is in the books hype is already building around Travis’s Air Force 1’s that’s slated to drop next month and even the mustard yellow Air Jordan VI that are rumored to release in 2020.

What changes will be made to ensure his fans and sneakerheads are able to cop when these release? Stay tuned and find out.

