Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard Black Culture Award

Queen Latifah is one of six honorees who will receive the Harvard University Black Culture Award.

Poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III, poet Rita Dove, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson, artist Kerry James Marshall and Robert Smith, founder, chairman, and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners will be honored alongside Latifah.

The W.E.B. Du Bois Medal honors those who have made significant contributions to black history and culture. The ceremony is set to take place on October 22nd and will be hosted by Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.

