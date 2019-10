Guap is one of the new emerging artists coming out of the hotbed of hip-hop in Atlanta. Over the past few years, he’s been building a strong following in his own city, and now he’s hoping to expand that fanbase on the Legendary Nights Tour with Future & Meek Mill.

Before the show at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey, he joined DJ AyeBoogie at Boom 103.9 for an exclusive interview where he talks about tour life, the Atlanta music scene, and more!

