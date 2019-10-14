Offset Wishes ‘Love Of His Life’ Cardi B A Happy Birthday With Sexy Video Montage

Offset spent the weekend gushing over his wife, Cardi B, for her birthday. Not only did he gift Cardi with a massive diamond sweetheart ring, but he also created a video montage that celebrated the couple’s love.

“MY BEST FRIEND THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY GUARDIAN ANGEL, KK’s MOM, THIS DAY IS YOUR SPECIAL DAY I LOVE [U] HAPPY BDAY!! NOT JUST ME AND FAMILY BUT THE WORLD LOVES YOU,” Offset captioned the video.

Images of the couple sharing kisses on the red carpet, private moments between the two of them, and video of them performing on stage completed the video, which was set to Alicia Key’s “Un-Thinkable.”

