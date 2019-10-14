Franky Hill Reveals The Meaning Behind “Better Than I Look”

Philly’s own Franky Hill has dropped his most recent single ‘Better Than I Look’. If you don’t give it a close listen the double, better yet triple entendre’s might go over your head. Looking at the title you may think Franky is talking about his appearance. Fair enough to say your not all the way wrong if you had that thought, but he is also tapping into his inner- conscious, facing his vices, & delivering it on such a refreshing song. With the swiss army knife Kam DeLa on the production this makes it a MUST listen. Watch the conversation between Franky Hill & Weso on the inspiration behind ‘Better Than I Look’ and of course stream the single. All the links are below!

Listen to ‘Better Than I Look’:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3rfpR8ub7vWGb9KQjtR8W5

Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/better-than-i-look-single/1481932579

