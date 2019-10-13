Man Who Allegedly Provided Pills For Mac Miller Pleads Not Guilty In Rap Star’s Death

The feds claim Mac crushed the pills, snorted them and died

The men are charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, and conspiring to distribute controlled substances resulting in death. Each charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a potential max sentence of life without parole.

Walter is also charged with being a felon in possession of ammunition — and he’s facing up to 10 years in prison just for that. Walter was previously convicted on a drug distribution charge

The indictment backs up what we first reported … the feds claim Mac ordered 10 “blues” — street code for oxycodone — plus Xanax and cocaine. But, prosecutors say the pills Miller received were counterfeit and actually contained fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid.